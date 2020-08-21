Julia Louis-Dreyfus takes jabs at Trump, Pence, Facebook, others as emcee during DNC The "Veep" star didn't pull her punches during interludes.

There was at least one "veep" who wasn't afraid to speak her mind during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

Actress and emcee Julia Louis-Dreyfus wasted no time making jokes about President Donald Trump and others. During her first appearance, she and former candidate Andrew Yang jokingly mispronounced Mike Pence's name, in an apparent jab at the president and Fox News hosts who have mispronounced Sen. Kamala Harris' name.

Louis-Dreyfus also took aim at Fox News in her get-out-the-vote message.

“If we all vote, there is nothing Facebook, Fox News and Vladimir Putin can do to stop us, but first let's reaffirm the all-American values that our party and Joe Biden stand for," she said.

The "Veep" and "Seinfeld" star made several zingers at the expense of Trump's rhetoric, policies and scandals. She brought up the June incident at Lafayette Square outside the White House when peaceful protesters were met with chemical irritants and made to disperse before Trump went to St. Johns Church for a photo op with a bible.

"Just remember, Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there," she said.

After making a joke about Trump’s unreleased tax returns, Louis-Dreyfus referenced the president's name-calling against female opponents and his inauguration address.

"I'm proud to be a nasty, nasty woman. You know, when Donald Trump spoke at his inauguration about American carnage, I assumed that was something he was against, not a campaign promise," she said.

While the virtual convention went on, some viewers showed their support for Louis Dreyfus, including Harris.

"Veep to Veep, you're crushing it!" Harris tweeted.

Louis-Dreyfus got emotional during an interlude following a video on Beau Biden, who died of cancer in 2015. She talked about her own cancer battle and how Biden contacted her after she was diagnosed.

"His real warmth and kindness on that call, man, I got to say, it made me cry," she said. "Our current president has made me cry, too, but it's never had anything to do with his warmth or kindness. Joe Biden's empathy is genuine."

Louis-Dreyfus joked she was ready for whatever insult Trump would throw at her following the convention, predicting he would call her "a washed-up, horse-face, no-talent has-been with low ratings."

"Well with all due respect sir, it takes one to know one," she said.