Justice Department, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank: Sources

The Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are probing the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The probes, which are separate, are in the preliminary stages and it is not clear whether any wrongdoing has been committed. It is not uncommon after a large public collapse of a bank or company for the Justice Department or SEC to step in and investigate.

The Justice Department and SEC both declined to comment. The news of the probes was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Employees stand outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. Silicon Valley Bank was shut down on Friday morning by California regulators and was put in control of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Prior to being shut down by regulators, shares of SVB were halted Friday morning after falling more than 60% in premarket trading following a 60% declined on Thursday when the bank sold off a portfolio of US Treasuries and $1.75 billion in shares to cover declining customer deposits. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In a statement Sunday, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the agency was focused on "monitoring for market stability and identifying and prosecuting any form of misconduct that might threaten investors, capital formation, or the markets more broadly."

"Without speaking to any individual entity or person, we will investigate and bring enforcement actions if we find violations of the federal securities laws," he said.

SVB Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker did not return ABC News' request for comment.

