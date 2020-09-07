Kamala Harris meets with family of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, Blake joins by phone It's the California Dem's first campaign trip since accepting the VP nomination.

California Sen. Kamala Harris is on the ground in Wisconsin Monday for her first campaign trip since accepting the Democratic vice presidential nomination -- as Labor Day marks the start of the home stretch for the 2020 presidential campaign season.

Shortly after landing in Milwaukee, Harris met with the family and legal team of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot in Kenosha in front of three of his children last month and remains hospitalized.

The meeting, which took place at a private airport in Milwaukee, included Blake's father, two sisters and members of his legal team. Blake, his mother and family attorney Benjamin Crump joined by phone, according to a list of attendees released by the campaign.

Harris is also slated to tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) training facility and speak with labor leaders on Monday afternoon before she attends a roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners.

Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden last week also met with Blake's family and legal team.

In one of his most aggressive campaign trips in months, Biden last Thursday visited with Blake's family in Milwaukee -- with Blake joining by phone -- and met with community leaders in Kenosha.

The White House also sees Wisconsin, a state President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016, as a pivotal prize in November. Vice President Mike Pence is also in the state Monday to tour an energy facility and deliver remarks in La Crosse.

Trump visited Wisconsin last Tuesday where he met with business leaders and local law enforcement. He didn't mention Blake's name in his remarks.

The president has previously spoken by phone to Blake's mother's pastor and called theirs "a great talk," but said he hasn't connected with the Blake family directly because they want lawyers to listen in on the conversation, which he has said would be "inappropriate."