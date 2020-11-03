Kansas 2020 election results The state has six electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday in Kansas, where there are six electoral votes up for grabs.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

Mail-in and early voting were both offered in the Sunflower State. On Election Day, state law requires polling sites to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but it allows counties to open polling locations as early as 6 a.m. and to close by as late as 8 p.m.

State Significance

Kansas is a historically red state and has not selected a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. President Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the state in the 2016 general election by double digits, carrying, 57% of the vote, compared with Clinton’s 36%.

There is an empty Senate seat in Kansas as Sen. Pat Roberts is set to retire at the end of his term in 2020. As the GOP races to maintain its majority in the Senate, Republican Rep. Roger Marshall is facing a challenge from Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier in an expensive race.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.