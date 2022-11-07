Kansas 2022 midterm election results

Kansas voters head to the polls Tuesday to vote for the gubernatorial race, the House, the Senate and state legislature, as well as other statewide offices.

Polls may open as early as 7 a.m. and close as late as 9 p.m. ET.

Advance voting for the midterm elections started as early as Oct. 19 around the state.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, is opposed by Donald Trump-backed Republican Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt in a state that narrowly elected her in 2018 before voting for Trump by an even larger margin two years later.

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran is seeking reelection against Democrat Paul Buskirk in a race that is not considered very competitive.

During the state’s August primary elections, Kansas was considered a bellwether on the issue of abortion access as it was the first state to directly vote on it after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. Then, voters overwhelmingly rejected an attempt to remove abortions rights.

​​Kansans on Tuesday will also vote on two amendments that may be added to the state constitution, including one that would give the state legislature the power to veto regulations from state agencies -- a measure abortion advocates have urged a "no" vote on -- and one that would require sheriffs to be an elected position in counties.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.