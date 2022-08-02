Kansas 2022 primary election results

The state is the first to vote on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Kansas' Republican-controlled legislature could further restrict abortion if voters decide on Tuesday to approve a state constitutional amendment in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade's reversal.

Kansans will also vote in primaries for governor, secretary of state, the House and Senate, state attorney general, state treasurer and the state legislature on Tuesday. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

On Friday, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab predicted that roughly 36% of Kansas voters will participate in the 2022 primary election -- a higher number than past cycles.

Schwab's office said the constitutional amendment about whether or not to bar abortion access had increased voter interest in the election.

State Significance

Primary voters in Kansas will be the first in the nation to decide on the right to abortion since Roe was overturned in June.

Many view this vote as a bellwether on the issue after the Supreme Court said there was no constitutional guarantee to abortion; instead, a majority of justices ruled, abortion should be left up to each state.

If the amendment passes, it will not ban abortion outright. It reads, in part: "Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion."

A "yes" vote would effectively override a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling and clear the way for new regulations from the Republican-controlled state legislature.

Laura Kelly, governor of Kansas, speaks during a ceremony unveiling a statue of Amelia Earhart in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2022. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The state's gubernatorial race and the contest for its 3rd Congressional District seat are also shaping up to be competitive.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is running for reelection, and she'll face off against primary opponent Richard S. Karnowski.

If she wins her primary, Kelly will likely be opposed by Republican Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt in a state that narrowly elected her in 2018 before voting for Donald Trump by an even larger margin two years later. (Schmidt faces an opponent Tuesday, too: Republican Arlyn Briggs.)

Kelly has raised millions of dollars. Between January and July, Schmidt has also brought in more than $700,000 and has about $1.5 million on hand.