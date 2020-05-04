Kansas Democratic Primary Results

The Kansas Democrats' party-run, mail-only primary wrapped up on Saturday after weeks of mail-in voting across the state. Ballots are pre-paid and were automatically sent to every registered Democrat in the state.

State significance

Kansas was a caucus state in 2016, but moved away from the format of voting, instead opting for a ranked-choice, party-run primary. The party runs the elections on the Democratic side and implemented an entirely mail-in process for the 2020 cycle. In the 2016 primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, won the caucuses over Hillary Clinton by nearly double.