Kate Bedingfield calls migrant surge a 'cyclical issue'

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield dismissed the record surge of unaccompanied migrants crossing the U.S./Mexico border as a "cyclical issue" and denied that it is worse than any other time in history.

"These are the same kind of surges that we've seen," Bedingfield told ABC's "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday. "The important thing here is not a question of whether it's the same or not, the important thing here is the president has said this is unacceptable to him and he's working to address it."

A Border Patrol official told ABC News that in the past month, they've stopped an average of 5,000 people a day and are expecting that number to grow as the summer months near. As of Thursday, 18,046 unaccompanied minors were in the custody of Customs and Border Protection and Health and Human Services, skyrocketing by nearly 1,000 compared to the previous day.

Bedingfield said Sunday that the administration is working to speed up the amount of time children are being held in CBP custody, many of which are spending longer than the legally allowed 72 hours inside the cramped temporary facilities.

"The president is working as quickly as possible to move them into facilities that are acceptable," she told Karl, adding that the administration has opened up space at Fort Bliss and Lackland Air Force Base to house unaccompanied minors.

"It's a temporary solution. Ultimately, what we need to do is address the root causes of migration," she added.

Tasked with spearheading that issue is Vice President Kamala Harris, who President Joe Biden said would lead efforts with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday morning shows that 57% of Americans disapprove of the president's approach to the surge of migrants at the southern border.

Republicans have seized on this moment to criticize the administration and a large delegation of U.S. senators visited the border this past week, characterizing the situation as a crisis.

"They don't have beds, they're lying down on the floor, they're right next to each other, they're touching each other," said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz after visiting the temporary facility operated by CBP.

GOP lawmakers aren't alone -- the poll also found 54% of Americans view this as a crisis and another 42% believe it's a serious problem, but not a crisis.

Facing mounting pressure and denying access to members of the media to facilities that are housing migrant children, the Biden administration finally let journalists in on Wednesday, giving some a look inside the HHS-run facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas. But the administration is still not granting access to the detention-like and overcrowded facilities, such as the one senators toured last week.

