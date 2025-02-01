DNC selects new leader after 2024 election disappointment
Ken Martin secured 246.5 votes of the 428 members who voted.
Minnesota Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin has been elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee.
Martin secured 246.5 votes of the total 428 members who voted in person and by proxy.
DNC members cheered after he was announced as the winner, chanting, "Yes, we Ken!"
"Ken Martin is now the Chair of the Democratic Party," outgoing DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison said upon reading the vote count.
Runner-up Ben Wikler, chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, received 134.5 votes, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley received 44 votes and four people abstained.
Faiz Shakir received two votes, Jason Paul received one vote and there were no votes for Nate Snyder, Quintessa Hathaway or Marianne Williamson.