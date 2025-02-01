Ken Martin secured 246.5 votes of the 428 members who voted.

DNC selects new leader after 2024 election disappointment

Minnesota Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin has been elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Martin secured 246.5 votes of the total 428 members who voted in person and by proxy.

Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, discusses the 2024 Democratic National Convention during a news conference, April 18, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

DNC members cheered after he was announced as the winner, chanting, "Yes, we Ken!"

"Ken Martin is now the Chair of the Democratic Party," outgoing DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison said upon reading the vote count.

In this June 8, 2024, file photo, WisDems Chair Ben Wikler speaks during the WisDems 2024 State Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for The Democratic Party of Wisconsin, FILE

Runner-up Ben Wikler, chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, received 134.5 votes, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley received 44 votes and four people abstained.

Faiz Shakir received two votes, Jason Paul received one vote and there were no votes for Nate Snyder, Quintessa Hathaway or Marianne Williamson.