Kentucky 2020 election results The state has eight electoral votes at stake in the presidential contest.

Kentucky offered residents the longest early in-person voting period in state history this year hanks to a bi-partisan election plan.

The commonwealth’s Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state negotiated an agreement that gave voters more time to cast their ballots early and made it easier for residents to request absentee ballots for the 2020 election. Polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any voters in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

President Donald Trump is expected to win the vote in Kentucky. The last democratic presidential candidate to win the popular vote in the Bluegrass State was in 1996 when Bill Clinton won a majority of the state’s votes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing retired Marine pilot Amy McGrath, one of the top Senate Democratic fundraisers of the cycle, on Election Day. In 2018, she ran unsuccessfully for Kentucky’s 6th District where she lost to incumbent GOP Rep. Andy Barr by three points.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.