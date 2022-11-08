Kentucky 2022 midterm election results

A state referendum on abortion is on the ballot.

Kentucky voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the Senate, House and state legislature.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. ET.

The state held excused in-person voting from Oct. 26-28, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 and 2.

Kentucky had no-excuse in-person absentee voting days from Thursday to Saturday

Ballot Initiative

State Significance

Kentucky is a solidly red state. In the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump won Kentucky by a 25% margin over President Joe Biden.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul easily won his GOP nomination in the primaries and expected to win the general election in November. He’s facing off against Charles Booker, who made a run for Senate in 2020. In the primary, Booker narrowly lost to Amy McGrath, who went on to compete against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Perhaps the most high-profile item on November’s ballot is a state referendum on abortion access: Voters will vote yes or no on a state constitutional amendment that would explicitly state there is no guarantee to the right to an abortion.

