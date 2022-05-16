Kentucky 2022 primary election results

Kentucky voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for the Senate, House of Representatives and state legislature. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Kentucky is a solidly red state. In the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump won Kentucky by a 25% margin over President Joe Biden.

The Kentucky GOP Senate primary race is not expected to be competitive. It’s likely that Republican Sen. Rand Paul will win the nomination and continue on to the general in November.

Leading the pack in Kentucky’s Democratic primary race is Charles Booker who made a run for Senate in 2020. In the primary, Booker narrowly lost to Amy McGrath, who went on to compete against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Booker is the front-runner in the Democratic primary and the most prominent name in the race.