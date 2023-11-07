Kentucky 2023 gubernatorial election results

Kentucky voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the governor and lieutenant governor's races.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. local time. All those who are in line by 6 p.m. will be permitted to vote. The state requires voters to present a form of identification, such as a driver's license, Social Security card or any form of ID containing both a picture and signature.

A Kentucky voter is eligible to vote via absentee in an election if he or she cannot make it to the polls on Election Day, though the absentee ballot must be received by Election Day.

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a gubernatorial debate at Northern Kentucky University, in Highland Heights, Ky., Oct. 16, 2023. Joe Simon/LINK NKY via AP, POOL

State significance

Since the 1950s, the state of Kentucky has been reliably Republican. In the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump won Kentucky by a 26% margin over now-President Joe Biden. When it comes to the 2023 gubernatorial race, Republicans seek to mirror the national theme in the deep red state and take back the governor's mansion.

Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron are on the ballot for governor of Kentucky. Beshear defeated incumbent Matt Bevin and John Hicks in the 2019 general election for governor by a very slim margin, with Beshear earning 49% of the votes and Bevin earning 48.8% of the votes.

Issues like abortion access are at the forefront of voters' minds this election. Both Beshear, who favors access, and Cameron, who opposes it, accused each other of taking extreme stands on abortion policy during the gubernatorial debate at Northern Kentucky University on Oct. 16.

All eyes will be on this race as this will test whether or not the Beshear can survive in a deep-red state for a second time in the general election for governor in Kentucky.