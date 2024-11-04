Kentucky 2024 live election results

Kentucky voters head to the polls on Nov. 5 to cast ballots in the presidential race as well as several down-ballot contests.

The state has eight Electoral College votes.Polls close in Kentucky at 6 p.m. ET.

State Significance

The Democratic presidential candidate has not won Kentucky since Bill Clinton in 1996, and in 2020, former President Donald Trump bested President Joe Biden in the state by roughly 26 points.

None of Kentucky’s six congressional races are expected to be competitive.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.