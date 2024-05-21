Kentucky 2024 primary results

Kentucky will be holding its Democratic and Republican primary for the presidential election on Tuesday.

Although the state does not offer early in-person voting, non-excuse absentee voters were allowed to drop off their ballot at a clerk's office between Thursday and Monday. Absentee ballots must be received by the clerk by 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Polls are open for in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on primary day.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

State Significance

Kentucky represents eight electoral votes in the presidential election. In the primary, the state awards 46 Republican delegates and 53 for the Democrats.

Kentucky voters reliably pick the GOP candidate in presidential races, though Democrats have had some notable success in local races, including with Gov. Andy Beshear's reelection last year.

Voters also rejected a ballot proposal in the midterm elections that would have created a constitutional amendment to ban abortions.