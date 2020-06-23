Kentucky primary results

Voters in Kentucky will head to the polls or meet the deadline to return their absentee ballots on Tuesday, June 23.

Elections experts have sounded the alarm for long lines during in-person voting due to a statewide provision that only one polling place needs to be open per county. In larger counties across the state, precincts are set up in arenas to accommodate an increased number of in-person voters.

Very few results are expected to be reported immediately due to the influx of absentee voting. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.

State significance

Kentucky is among many states which postponed its presidential primary due to the novel coronavirus. It is also home to a contested Democratic Senate primary. The winner will face off against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Hillary Clinton won the state by less than 2,000 votes in 2016.