2 key bipartisan senators relieved with Biden's clarification on infrastructure

Two key senators who helped negotiate a bipartisan infrastructure deal said Sunday that they are relieved President Joe Biden reconfirmed his commitment to sign the bipartisan deal.

"I was very glad to see the president clarify his remarks because it was inconsistent with everything that we had been told all along the way," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Passage of the negotiated $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal appeared to be in jeopardy Friday, less than a day after it was touted by Biden and a bipartisan group of senators at the White House, including Portman and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

In a lengthy statement on Saturday, the president attempted to clarify a perceived ultimatum that his support of the infrastructure deal was dependent on the passage of the separate American Families Plan through reconciliation.

In his statement, Biden said his comments "created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent."

"We were all blindsided by the comments the previous day which were that these two bills were connected," Portman said Sunday.

"It's very clear that we can move forward with a bipartisan bill that's broadly popular not just among members of Congress, but the American people," Portman continued.

He added that there's been good faith on both sides of the negotiating table despite the miscommunication.

"This is the largest infrastructure package in the history of the United States of America," Manchin said in a separate, exclusive interview on "This Week."

"There has never been a doubt in my mind that (Biden) is anxious for this bill to pass and for him to sign it, and I look forward to being there when he does," Manchin continued.