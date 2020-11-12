Key post-election certification deadlines and dates Every state conducts and then counts and certifies its own elections.

Every state conducts and then counts and certifies its own elections, but here's a list of key dates and certification deadlines in states where ABC News has not projected a winner or where the Trump campaign is contesting the result.

Although counties may have earlier deadlines to canvass than secretaries of state, results are not official until they are certified by the secretary of state.

Nov. 3: Election Day

Nov. 20: Georgia secretary of state certification deadline. Counties must certify by Friday, Nov. 13.

Nov. 23: Michigan -- counties must certify by Nov. 17 -- and Pennsylvania certification deadlines.

Nov. 24: North Carolina and Nevada certification deadlines. North Carolina local canvassing boards must finalize their counts by Friday, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 is the deadline for Nevada county canvass to occur.

Nov. 30: Arizona certification deadline. Counties must canvass their ballots between Nov. 9-23, six to 20 days after the election.

Dec. 1: Wisconsin certification deadline. Counties must complete and submit their canvasses to the Wisconsin Election Commission by Nov. 17. The deadline for a recount to be requested is one business day following the WEC receiving the last county's canvass.

Nov. 4-Dec. 14: Counting the popular vote and filing certificates of ascertainment

Dec. 8: "Safe Harbor" deadline for final results. It is mandated by Congress that results are considered conclusive six days before electors meet.

Dec. 14: Electoral College delegations meet and vote for president. The delegations meet separately in their respective states and Washington, D.C., at places designated by the state legislatures.

Dec. 23: Results delivered to designated officials

Jan. 3, 2021: New Congress seated

Jan. 5: Georgia Senate runoffs

Jan. 6: Joint Session of Congress to formally count electoral votes and declare official election results.

Jan. 20: Inauguration Day