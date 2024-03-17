Rep. Khanna says potential TikTok ban won't solve the problem, calls for 'narrowly tailored law'

"This bill is not actually addressing the issue," the Democrat said.

Rep. Ro Khanna said on Sunday that the TikTok bill the House of Representatives passed last week wouldn't actually protect Americans, instead pushing for other legislation that he says would better prevent foreign adversaries from obtaining private information.

The bill in the House would force China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok or face having the wildly popular app banned outright in the U.S. It was sparked by concerns that ByteDance is or could share data with the Chinese government, claims the company denies.

Khanna, a California Democrat, voted against the bill, citing First Amendment concerns, though the legislation was approved by a broad, bipartisan majority.

"There are two national security issues that proponents of the bill have cited. Both are legitimate. One, will the data get to a foreign government, in this case the Chinese Communist Party? Two, will the Chinese Communist Party have an influence on algorithms? We can deal with both with a narrowly tailored law," Khanna told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"Let's ban any data going to a foreign country and protect American data. Second, let's ban any foreign interference in a social media app, whether that's TikTok or another app. And by the way, those laws would also cover data brokers, which are selling data to Chinese companies," Khanna said. "So, this bill is not actually addressing the issue."

