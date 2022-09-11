King Charles III will be 'bridge to the future': US ambassador to UK

Jane Hartley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, said she believes the newly crowned King Charles will be a "bridge to the future."

"I think that he is both a link to the past and a bridge to the future. I think if you watched his speech, his inaugural speech, is what we would call it, he touched everything perfectly. He touched his love for his mother, but also his love for the country and his sense of duty to the country. And I think she instilled him in that. And then I think he has been preparing for this role for many, many years," Hartley told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz Sunday.

"So, I think it will be interesting what he does, because I think he will be a bridge to the future."

