First lady Jill Biden decorates White House for Valentine's Day

Love is in the air at the White House Wednesday as Americans woke up to a Valentine's Day display of oversized love letters on the North Lawn -- courtesy of first lady Jill Biden.

This year's Valentine's Day installation features a large wooden red envelope, her office said is painted in her handwriting, with the words, "To America with Love," along with a large pink envelope with the message, "Happy Valentine's Day! XOXO, Jill."

There is also a large wooden pink box with sweethearts overflowing out of it containing heartfelt messages of love, optimism and gratitude, such as "Be Kind," "Choose Love," "We Believe In You," "XOXO," and other messages of love.

Decorations for Valentine's Day adorn the White House lawn, Feb. 14, 2024, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

The displays, which can be seen from television live shots at the White House, were installed overnight on the lawn on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.

Decorations for Valentine's Day adorn the East Landing of the White House, Feb. 14, 2024, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

This Valentine's Day marks the first lady's fourth year of playing cupid as she continued her tradition of sending what she calls a "Valentine to the Country."

Inside, White House tour attendees can see a display of red, white and pink love letters delicately suspended down the window with pencils. Nearby is a red mailbox.

Decorations for Valentine's Day adorn the East Landing of the White House, Feb. 14, 2024, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

Visitors to the White House take photos in front of Valentine's Day decorations in the East Landing, Feb. 14, 2024, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

Valentine's Day has long been one of the first lady's favorite holidays, her office said.

Last year's decoration featured the wooden artwork of the family's first pets and handprints of military children from the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum, New York, which Jill Biden visited as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families.

ABC News' Justin Gomez contributed to this report.