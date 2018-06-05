First lady Melania Trump, who as of Tuesday has not attended a public event in 26 days, is set to join the president for a hurricane briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters on Wednesday, according to her office.

Interested in Melania Trump? Add Melania Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Melania Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The last time Mrs. Trump attended a public event was on May 10, when she joined the president at Joint Base Andrews to welcome home three Americans freed from North Korea.

Mrs. Trump has kept a low profile ever since undergoing a surgical procedure to treat what her office described as a “benign kidney condition” on May 14. After the procedure, which Mrs. Trump’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham said was a success and without complication, the first lady then spent the better part of a week recovering in the hospital before returning home to the White House.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

In the weeks since, Grisham has said the first lady has been in feeling great and has been engaged in meetings regarding her policy initiatives and planning for the upcoming Fourth of July celebration at the White House.

While Mrs. Trump did attend a private White House event on Monday honoring Gold Star families, Wednesday’s event will be the first public event since her hospitalization where press coverage is expected.

A Gold Star daughter at last night’s dinner did tweet a video of the president and first lady walking into the room and said the first lady took time to shake hands with family members at the event honoring fallen service members.

First public appearance by @FLOTUS in just under a month at the Gold Star Families reception to ihht. Good to see her doing well. pic.twitter.com/p6pCB4UPbi — Jena Greene (@JenaMGreene) June 4, 2018

The first lady has "no plans" to attend a "Celebration of America" event President Trump is hosting at the White House on Tuesday in lieu of an event that was originally intended to celebrate the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The president uninvited the team Tuesday night.

"She's doing great - just has other meetings," Grisham said when asked whether the first lady might attend Tuesday's event.

Last week, amid speculation about the first lady’s conspicuous absence and the hashtag #whereisMelania trending on Twitter, Mrs. Trump tweeted from her official Twitter account criticizing the speculation in the media and saying that she was "feeling great."

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

Grisham has further rebuffed speculation about the first lady’s absence from the public stage, saying in a statement this week that the first lady is unaffected by the speculation about her whereabouts and condition.

"Mrs. Trump has always been a strong and independent woman who puts her family, and certainly her health above all else, and that won't change over a rabid press corps. She's confident in what she is doing and in her role, and knows the rest is just speculation and nonsense."

ABC News' Meredith McGraw contributed reporting.