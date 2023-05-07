Sen. Lankford hopes for 'common ground' when Biden and McCarthy meet on debt ceiling

The president and congressional leaders will sit down on Tuesday.

Sen. James Lankford on Sunday previewed what he would like to see when President Joe Biden meets with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders on Tuesday to talk about the looming debt ceiling crisis.

"I would hope they would sit down and say: 'What are the areas that we do have common ground on? What are the areas that we can actually begin to reduce spending?'" Lankford, R-Okla., told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in a letter to lawmakers that the country could run out of money to pay all of its bills as soon as June 1, unless the limit on what it can borrow is raised by Congress.

On "This Week," Lankford laid the blame on dealing with the debt ceiling on Biden, whom he maintained was slow-walking negotiations with Republicans. The president says the debt must be dealt with separate from a compromise on spending.

