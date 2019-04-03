As President Donald Trump mounts his bid for reelection, his campaign's senior adviser Lara Trump stopped in New Hampshire and told a group of supporters that their plan is to "stay out of Democrats way, we're going to let them battle it out."

Hurling insults at Democratic candidates, Lara Trump on Tuesday called former Rep. Beto O'Rourke a "skateboarder" and referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas," using rhetoric frequently used by her father-in-law to target Warren.

"I still say save your money, don't waste your money or time running against Donald Trump in 2020 because you're not going to beat him," she told a group of 500 Republicans. "Save it until 2024."

Still, she argued the president "doesn't even need this job" and that his life would be "easier" if he had never run for president.

"If people knew how much money he has invested himself, how much money he has lost having been our president, taking heat every single day, incoming fire from all sides."

(AFP/Getty Images, FILE) Lara Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Oct. 22, 2018.

The president scored his first victory in New Hampshire, which holds the first primary in the nation, but was marginally defeated in the state by Hillary Clinton in the general election.

"We are the first state in the nation to get ground people from the RNC and they're paying the bill … but they need to see that we're as committed as they are," Steve Stepanek, chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party said.

And as the party tries to get the state back in Republican hands, some Republicans disagree who is worthy of sitting in the Oval Office.

While Lara Trump spoke at Tuesday's New Hampshire Republican Party fundraiser, some prominent state Republicans, including a former GOP state chair, decided to stay home.

"I acknowledge that's a minority view in the party but that doesn't mean we have to accept a re-nomination of this president or another term," Fergus Cullen, the former chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party said.

The self-identified "Never Trumper" hosted former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and 60 voters at his home over the weekend. While 68 percent of likely Republican voters said they would vote for the president in a February poll by the University of New Hampshire, Cullen is still holding out hope.

"Be careful with a guy that got nothing to lose," Cullen said.

The state's Republican party, according to their bylaws, must remain "strictly neutral" in a primary contest. The newly elected chairman, Steve Stepanek who co-chaired the president's New Hampshire campaign in 2016 still believes his party is united on both a state and national front.

"We welcome all legitimate candidates," Stepanek said. "I find it disheartening that we have people actively looking to try to encourage people to challenge the president."

Now, the state Republican party is looking to ramp up their efforts with a focus on training, expansion of their town committees and fundraising. The fundraiser Tuesday night brought in $70,000 dollars, according to a state party official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.