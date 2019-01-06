If the government shutdown continues, federal workers may not be seeing their scheduled paycheck on Friday, Jan. 11.

President Trump said he "can relate" to the federal workers who won't be able to pay their bills, but added that they will "make adjustments."

"I can relate," Trump said. "I'm sure the people that are on the receiving end will make adjustments. They always do. People understand what's going on. Many of those people that won't be receiving a paycheck, many of those people agree 100 percent with what I'm doing."

The government shutdown is now in its third week, with roughly 800,000 federal employees working without pay or sent home to wait on potential back pay.

Ongoing negotiations between Democrats and Republicans to reopen the government have stalled over the president's demands for border wall funding. Jan. 11 is the first scheduled payday that will be missed for federal employees in affected roles since the shutdown.

Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP

When asked by ABC News' Tara Palmeri if federal workers will be getting a check on Friday, the president said “we’ll see what happens.”

While the president will be spending his Sunday at Camp David on a White House retreat, Vice President Pence will be continuing negotiations with a bipartisan group of congressional staffers. The president did not express confidence in today's meeting.

"I don't expect to have anything happen at that meeting," Trump said. "But I think we're going to have some very serious talks come Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday."

Yesterday, the bipartisan working group did not discuss specific border security numbers, although Democrats had requested the White House to provide a specific budget in writing.

The president said Sunday that he may declare a national emergency "dependent on what's going to happen over the next few days."

"Everybody's playing games but I can say this: I think the Democrats want to make a deal. I really do."