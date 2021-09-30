Lawmakers provide intimate testimony about their own abortions

After she was raped on a church trip in Jackson, Mississippi, and became pregnant in the summer of 1994, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., got an abortion when she was 18.

That was her testimony Thursday in a hearing before the House Oversight Committee on protecting and expanding abortion rights at which lawmakers spoke out about their own abortions.

"To all the Black women and girls who have had abortions and will have abortions, we have nothing to be ashamed of," said Bush, who had previewed her testimony in Vanity Fair. "We live in a society that has failed to legislate love and justice for us, so we deserve better, we demand better, we are worthy of better."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., were among the other lawmakers who testified about their abortions.

The intimate testimony comes after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas abortion bill to go into effect at the beginning of September. The Texas law bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, specifically once the rhythmic contracting of fetal cardiac tissue can be detected. It prohibits the state from enforcing the ban but allows anyone to sue a person they believe is providing an abortion or assisting someone in getting an abortion after six weeks.

The Supreme Court is also set to hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in December. The state of Mississippi is asking the justices to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent, allowing each state to decide abortion policy for itself.

Jayapal said that, until two years ago, she didn’t talk about her abortion -- even with her mother.

"Some of it was because as an immigrant from a culture that deeply values children, and in an American society that still stigmatizes abortion, suicide and mental health needs, I felt shame that I never should have felt," Jayapal said.

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., testified that her single mother, who had a debilitating stroke, chose not to abort her 33 years ago. Cammack said her colleagues could have made the same decision.

"Every woman’s story is different, and these decisions do not come easy," she said.

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney and other members at the hearing pushed to see the Women’s Health Protection Act -- which would federally protect the right to abortion -- passed in the Senate.

Maloney also said she wanted to see passage of the Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Health Insurance Act -- or EACH Woman Act -- which would eradicate the Hyde Amendment, a 40-year-old provision that has banned federal funding for most abortions.

"It is completely backwards that a majority of Americans support preserving abortion rights, while at the same time, more and more states are working to block them," Maloney said.

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Texas OB-GYNs and Texas activists also testified Thursday.

ABC News' Devin Dwyer contributed to this report.