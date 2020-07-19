Leaders in states seeing 'out of control' coronavirus surges debate mask mandates, school reopenings Officials from Florida, Arkansas and Colorado appear on ABC's "This Week."

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across a wide swath of the United States, the public debate over face mask requirements and school reopenings is pitting several state and federal leaders against the White House, with Americans frequently receiving mixed messages.

On ABC's "This Week," leaders from three affected states, Arkansas, Colorado and Florida, discussed the recent spike and the efforts they feel are necessary to prevent further spread.

"The residents here are terrified, and I'm terrified for the first time in my career because there's a lack of leadership," Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., said Sunday. "We simply have not gotten our arms around this."

Rep. Donna Shalala speaks during a rally with Venezuelans living in Miami, Feb. 1, 2020. Eva Uzcategui/Reuters, FILE

Shalala, a former secretary of Health and Human Services during the Clinton administration, told "This Week" Co-anchor Martha Raddatz that, given the virus numbers in her Miami congressional district, talk of reopening schools next month was "ridiculous," despite President Donald Trump's ardent opposition. She added her belief that economic activity in the region should again be restricted.

"The real thing we need to do is we need to close down again," said Shalala. "I said four months ago, if we don't do this right, we're going to have to close down again. That's our worst nightmare, and we're going to have to do that in Florida.

As of Saturday, 3.6 million COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in the United States, and nearly 140,000 people have died of the coronavirus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. In the past week, 19 states, including Arkansas and Florida, set single-day records for their number of positive cases, and the nation's death toll has spiked 19%.

Pressed by Raddatz about how already struggling business would cope with another shutdown, the congresswoman pointed to South Florida's economic reliance on tourism and "crowds," and took a long-term position on the dilemma.

"Our economy will not come back until we meet this virus at its head and knock it down," she said. "We simply cannot protect the economy if we don't protect the lives of people in our community."

