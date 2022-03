Limits emerge to blame-Putin politics: The Note

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Count this in Democrats' favor: Americans are blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine, and they are also backing President Joe Biden's move to ban Russian oil imports -- even if that means higher gas prices.

Count this in another direction: Americans are blaming Biden for inflation, gas prices and the economy broadly -- and remain divided on how the president is handling the crisis in Ukraine.

Those twin sets of findings from the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll point to political perils for Biden and the Democratic Party that are separate from the national security challenges that are themselves growing in urgency.

The poll found 77% of Americans overall and 72% of Republicans backing the concept of banning Russian oil, even when asked in the context of the impact on gas prices. Only 31% of Americans give Biden either a "good amount" or a "great deal" of blame for the war; 34% assign that level of blame to former President Donald Trump, who's been out of office for nearly 14 months.

But Biden's standing on issues of economic fallout is wobbly at best. Asked as two separate questions in this poll, 70% disapprove of his handling of both gas prices and inflation, while 58% disapprove of his handling of the economic recovery.

The White House hasn't been subtle in assigning blame for economic challenges to Putin, via hashtags and more: "Make no mistake, inflation's largely the fault of Putin," the president told House Democrats on Friday.

There's reason to think blaming Putin could be effective in the kind of midterm messaging the president is outlining. There's also reason to think that won't be nearly enough to insulate Democrats from voters' backlash over higher prices.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper