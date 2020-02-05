Lisa Simpson actress slams Mike Pompeo over tweet mocking Nancy Pelosi Yeardley Smith and fans slam secretary of state for bullying speaker.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suffered the wrath of Lisa Simpson and "The Simpsons" fans Wednesday after he tweeted an animated clip from the show to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Pompeo tweeted a GIF Tuesday night from the season 3 episode of "The Simpsons" -- "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington" -- showing a crying Lisa Simpson ripping up an essay she wrote for a national contest, as a response to Pelosi ripping up a copy of President Trump’s speech. Almost immediately after his tweet, "Simpsons" fans lambasted the secretary of state on Twitter.

Yeardley Smith, the actress who is the longtime voice of Lisa, also had some strong words for Pompeo Wednesday morning.

Yeardley Smith, who is the voice of Lisa Simpson on the TV show, "The Simpsons," is interviewed in New York, Jan. 15, 2019. NBCUniversal via Getty Images, FILE

"I might just add f*ck you @mikepompeo for co-opting my character to troll @SpeakerPelosi . Be a leader and fight [your] own fight! Oh, wait I forgot, you’re a follower," she tweeted.

Former showrunner Bill Oakley also criticized Pompeo.

"Mr. Secretary of State please do not ever ever ever use Simpsons material in your twitter or watch the show or refer to it in any way," Oakley tweeted.

Some fans claimed that Pompeo’s snark completely missed the message of the episode. After Lisa discovers the congressman’s illicit activities, she loses faith in democracy and rewrites her essay to reflect her anger, claiming "The truth must be told."

"It’s amazing that even horrible people love The Simpsons. But to be clear, Lisa would hate Mike Pompeo more than the fictional politicians she’s crying over in this episode," tweeted Allie Goertz, the co-host of the Simpsons podcast Round Springfield.

