LIVE: Key test for 'pink wave' power in Tuesday's primaries

Tuesday night's primaries will feature redrawn district maps, a spate of retirements, a surging "pink wave" of candidates seeking to make history, and colorful political storylines aplenty.

All of these narratives will converge in Pennsylvania — a state currently dominated by an all-male, largely Republican congressional delegation. The Keystone State is critical to Democratic hopes of retaking the House and that party hopes their female candidates will play a big role in that effort.

Primary voters will also head to the polls in Idaho, Nebraska, and Oregon.

Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's primaries.

6:30 p.m. - What role will partisanship play in the midterms?

ABC News partner FiveThirtyEight ponders on its podcast "What role will partisanship play in the midterms?"

6:00 p.m. - More on the Idaho, Nebraska, and Oregon primaries

In Idaho, the primaries in both parties to succeed term-limited GOP Governor Butch Otter are competitive in this mountain west state that voted for Trump by more than 30 points in 2016.

The Democratic race is between state representative Paulette Jordan, who has embraced more progressive policy positions and would be the state’s first female governor and the nation’s first Native American governor, and businessman A.J. Balukoff, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2014. The Republican race has been an expensive three-way battle between U.S. Rep. and House Freedom Caucus founder Raúl Labrador, Lieutenant Governor Brad Little, who has Governor Otter's endorsement, and businessman Tommy Ahlquist.

In Nebraska, the marquee race is in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which Hillary Clinton narrowly lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 election. The race is between former Rep. Brad Ashford, who used to represent the district, and first-time candidate Kara Eastman, who has taken more progressive policy positions.

In Oregon, the race to watch will be the GOP gubernatorial primary to take on incumbent Democratic Governor Kate Brown. State Rep. Knute Buehler is the front-runner but has had to spend heavily on TV ads to fend off a crowded slate of primary challengers that includes wealthy businessman Sam Carpenter and former Navy Captain Greg Woolridge, who was once the commandeering officer of the Blue Angels – the Navy’s precision aerobatic team.

6:00 p.m. - One candidate's quest to become Idaho’s first Native American governor

Paulette Jordan, a former Democratic Idaho House Representative who hails from the Coeur d’Alene tribe is hoping to advance her political position to become Idaho’s first Native American governor.

Jordan says her roots helped inspire her political aspirations. She grew up on a farm in northern Idaho where she developed a strong connection to the land and a desire to protect its natural resources.

She is one of several candidates ABC News is featuring as part of its primary race coverage. - Erica King

3:00 p.m. - "Pink wave surging."

ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett reports that Tuesday's primaries are especially significant because of the record number of women in the state running for Congress, according to Jennie Sweet-Cushman at the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics at Chatham University.

There are, by some estimates, 23 women on the ballot running for the U.S. House of Representatives. While there are no women listed as running for Senate, and one woman, Republican candidate Laura Ellsworth, is running for governor.

7:00 a.m. - Pennsylvania highlights slate of four primaries.

According to ABC News' John Verhovek and Adam Kelsey, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision earlier this year to approve redrawing the state's congressional districts resulted in a number of competitive House races, and an influx of candidates from both parties have launched campaigns in the state's six open-seat races.

There are currently 10 Republicans and six Democrats in the state's congressional delegation. However, the congressional lines are more geographically compact under the new map, which could provide an opening for Democrats to flip seats that have traditionally leaned Republican.

6:00 a.m. - The Note: Pennsylvania's primary a test for Democratic women

In ABC News' "The Note", Rick Klein and MaryAlice Parks write that Democratic female candidates are off the sidelines. But that doesn’t mean they are players in the game – at least not yet.

If there’s going to be a “pink wave,” it basically has to start building in Pennsylvania, where primary elections are being held on Tuesday. There is perhaps no more important state to Democratic hopes to take over the House, and the state’s all-male – and 2-1 Republican – House delegation is virtually assured of looking a whole lot different in 2019.

More than 20 Democratic women are running, in 13 of the Keystone State’s 18 House districts. A few will almost certainly become members of Congress, and many will, of course, fall short.

One primary to watch closely for ramifications for the fall: the First Congressional District, in the suburbs north of Philadelphia.

