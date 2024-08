Walz promises to fight for labor freedoms at International Association of Fire Fighters

Gov. Tim Walz addressed the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) convention on Wednesday in Boston, making the case that the Democratic ticket was the one that would fight for their freedoms, including labor protections.

“People tell me, look, I'm really not that into politics. My response to that is, too damn bad -- politics is into you,” Walz said to what he acknowledged as a bipartisan audience.

Walz said that Harris “is proudly part of the most pro-labor administration in history,” and that when they “win this election, we'll have your back like you've had ours.”

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, left, addresses an audience at the International Association of Fire Fighters convention, as IAFF General President Edward Kelly, right, looks on, Aug. 28, 2024, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP

“We believe that you, not politicians, should be made free to make your own health care choices,” Walz concluded. “We believe that workers deserve to collectively bargain for fair wages and safe working conditions.”

-- ABC News’ Isabella Murray