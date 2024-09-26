2024 election updates: Trump to deliver remarks to the press in New York

Describing her decision not to take the stage at the Republican National Convention, Melania Trump pointed to the letter she penned following Trump's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"It was my decision. I think was just the time. I think was the right time in, days before I wrote a beautiful letter to America, yes. And I think in one way, that letter was my speech," she said in an interview that aired on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning.

Like her husband, Melania Trump blamed rhetoric from Democrats and people in the media as reasonings for why she feels there has been targeted violence against the former president.

"This is not normal, and is it really shocking that all this outrageous violence goes against my husband? Especially that we hear the leaders from the opposition party and mainstream media branding him as threat to democracy, calling him vile names," she said. "They're only fueling a toxic atmosphere and giving power to all of these people that they want to do harm to him. This needs to stop. This needs to stop. The country needs to unite."

Recounting the moments she heard about Trump's first assassination attempt, Melania Trump said that she couldn't get ahold of Trump or the Secret Service initially.

"First, the Secret Service was not available too, because they were with him, right? And then after that, I got the Secret Service on the phone, and they said that he's OK. We are in on the way to the hospital," she said.

She also talked about having to tell their son, Barron, about the attack.

"He was outside playing sport, and he rushed in, and was very, very difficult," she said.

