2024 election updates: Trump to deliver remarks to the press in New York

The campaign didn't disclose the topic of Trump's remarks.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, Oren Oppenheim, and Tal Axelrod
Last Updated: September 26, 2024, 12:06 PM EDT

With less than six weeks until Election Day, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are campaigning in battleground states this week and making their case for why they should lead the country.

Harris will be in Washington on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and deliver remarks on gun violence. On Friday, she will travel to Arizona for some campaign events and to visit the southern border, according to a source familiar with her plans.

2 hours ago

Trump to deliver remarks to reporters in New York

In a last-minute addition to his schedule, Trump's campaign announced that he will deliver remarks Thursday at Trump Tower at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City, Sept. 6, 2024.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

The campaign didn't disclose the topic of his remarks, but they will happen on the same day that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been charged with five counts connected to improper campaign contributions, according to a sweeping indictment unsealed Thursday morning.

This weekend, Trump will campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin.

-ABC News' Lalee Ibssa, Soorin Kim and Kelsey Walsh

10:22 AM EDT

Melania Trump discusses Trump assassination attempts

Describing her decision not to take the stage at the Republican National Convention, Melania Trump pointed to the letter she penned following Trump's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"It was my decision. I think was just the time. I think was the right time in, days before I wrote a beautiful letter to America, yes. And I think in one way, that letter was my speech," she said in an interview that aired on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning.

Like her husband, Melania Trump blamed rhetoric from Democrats and people in the media as reasonings for why she feels there has been targeted violence against the former president.

"This is not normal, and is it really shocking that all this outrageous violence goes against my husband? Especially that we hear the leaders from the opposition party and mainstream media branding him as threat to democracy, calling him vile names," she said. "They're only fueling a toxic atmosphere and giving power to all of these people that they want to do harm to him. This needs to stop. This needs to stop. The country needs to unite."

Recounting the moments she heard about Trump's first assassination attempt, Melania Trump said that she couldn't get ahold of Trump or the Secret Service initially.

"First, the Secret Service was not available too, because they were with him, right? And then after that, I got the Secret Service on the phone, and they said that he's OK. We are in on the way to the hospital," she said.

She also talked about having to tell their son, Barron, about the attack.

"He was outside playing sport, and he rushed in, and was very, very difficult," she said.

ABC News' Lalee Ibssa, Soorin Kim and Kelsey Walsh

9:59 AM EDT

Melania Trump advocates for 2nd Trump term in 1st interview of 2024 cycle

Former first lady Melania Trump, sitting down for an interview with Fox & Friends, attempted to pitch her husband to voters.

"I think American people need to decide what they really want. Maybe some, you know, strong tweets, but everything else great for this country. So it's all in Americans people's hands on Nov. 5," she said, arguing her husband was a strong leader in terms of the economy and immigration.

Despite her lack of a role on the campaign, Melania Trump said that she supports her husband's third bid to the White House.

"I know how passionate he is to make America great again," she said.

Former first lady Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Melania Trump was also asked some personal questions about her relationship with Trump.

"Did you fall in love then?" co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked after Melania Trump described meeting Donald Trump for the first time.

"It was a connection. It was a connection," Melania Trump responded.

"His being," she later said when asked what she loves most about Trump. "His humor, his personality, his kindness, he's, he's very special, his positivity, his energy. It's unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship."

ABC News' Lalee Ibssa, Soorin Kim and Kelsey Walsh

Sep 25, 2024, 7:31 PM EDT

More details of Harris' planned visit to border revealed

An aide to Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign provided more details about the vice president's planned visit to the border in Arizona on Friday.

Harris will visit the border city of Douglas, and deliver remarks on border security, according to the aide. She will also talk about her intention to introduce a tough bipartisan border security plan and criticize former President Donald Trump for killing the one introduced over the summer.

-ABC News' Gabriella Abdul Hakim, Fritz Farrow and Will McDuffie