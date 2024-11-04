2024 election updates: Harris, Trump scramble for votes in frenzied final push

Jeffries says Republicans 'will take a blow torch' to social security

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told "Good Morning America" on Monday that Democrats are "on the right side" of the presidential election's most pressing issues.

"The extreme MAGA Republicans have clearly and unequivocally articulated what they will do to America moving forward," Jeffries said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is pictured during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

"They will take a blow torch to social security, they will take a blow torch to Medicare, they will take a blow torch to the Affordable Care Act," Jeffries said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Jeffries said, is "closing with a positive vision" while former President Donald Trump and his Republican party are "trying to tear us apart."



Jeffries will become House speaker if Democrats win back control of the chamber this week.

"The majority of current House Republicans voted not to certify the election in 2020," Jeffries said. "My colleagues on the other side of the aisle don't seem to be capable of unequivocally saying that they will certify the election and the verdict that is rendered by the American people."

"As House Democrats, that's what we will do," Jeffries added.

"We believe in democracy even when we disagree with the outcome. That's been part of what's made America the greatest democracy in the history of the world."