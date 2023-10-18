LIVE UPDATES
House speaker vote live updates: GOP's Jim Jordan suffers 2nd defeat
Republicans are likely regrouping after Jordan's second loss.
Republicans have again voted down Rep. Jim Jordan for the speakership.
Jordan lost the second round of votes Wednesday when 22 Republicans voted against him -- two more votes against him than Tuesday’s first-round vote.
Jordan, a conservative firebrand, staunch Donald Trump loyalist and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, received his party's nomination last week after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise bowed out of the race.
The Ohio congressman now faces an uphill battle to secure the 217 votes he needs to win the gavel.
Latest headlines:
Jordan suffers 2nd defeat
Jordan has officially lost a second vote in his bid for speaker.
The Ohio Republican received 199 votes. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries received 212 votes. Twenty-two Republicans cast their ballot for someone else.
Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry gaveled the House into recess.
GOP likely to meet behind closed doors after vote
Republicans will most likely go into a closed-door conference meeting, which is expected to include discussions about a potential short-term solution, among other things.
A conference meeting hasn't officially been noticed to Republicans yet, but sources said that's the next expected step after the vote closes.
-ABC's Katherine Faulders
Republican opposition to Jordan rises
Jordan is facing even more opposition in this second round, with 22 Republicans so far casting their ballot for someone else.
On Tuesday, he had 20 GOP defectors.
The vote is still ongoing.
Jordan on track for another defeat
The vote is ongoing, but already 10 Republicans have voted against Jordan, with that number expected to rise.