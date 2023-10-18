House speaker vote live updates: GOP's Jim Jordan suffers 2nd defeat

Republicans are likely regrouping after Jordan's second loss.

Republicans have again voted down Rep. Jim Jordan for the speakership.

Jordan lost the second round of votes Wednesday when 22 Republicans voted against him -- two more votes against him than Tuesday’s first-round vote.

Jordan, a conservative firebrand, staunch Donald Trump loyalist and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, received his party's nomination last week after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise bowed out of the race.

The Ohio congressman now faces an uphill battle to secure the 217 votes he needs to win the gavel.