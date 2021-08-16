Afghanistan updates: Taliban seize control, US continues chaotic evacuation

Chaos has enveloped Kabul after Afghanistan's president fled the country over the weekend and the Taliban seized control of the presidential palace there, all but ending America's 20-year campaign as it began: under Taliban rule.

As the crisis intensifies, with images from Kabul showing Afghans storming the airport tarmac and climbing onto military planes after the U.S. assumed control of the airport, President Joe Biden cut his time at Camp David short and headed back to the White House to address the nation Monday afternoon.

The Pentagon said that 6,000 U.S. troops will soon be in the country's capital as the military races to evacuate diplomats and civilians from an increasingly chaotic Kabul. Despite criticism, the Biden administration is sticking by its decision to withdraw troops from the country by Aug. 31, ending America's longest war.