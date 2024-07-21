Election 2024 updates: Clintons endorses Harris, but Obama is mum

Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and President Joe Biden arrive for an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House, Apr. 5, 2022, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a statement, former President Barack Obama lauded President Joe Biden for his decades of service and decision to leave the race. He did not mention Vice President Kamala Harris in the statement.

"Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me," Obama wrote. "Today, we’ve also been reminded -- again -- that he’s a patriot of the highest order."

Obama praised Biden’s "outstanding track record" in office and how he "has never backed down from a fight."

"For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America," he wrote. "It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country -- and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow."

Obama said he has "extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

"For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times -- and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on," he wrote.