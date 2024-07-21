Election 2024 updates: Clintons endorses Harris, but Obama is mum

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson calls for open convention
Marianne Williamson is throwing her hat back in the 2024 presidential election ring after President Joe Biden exited the race Sunday.
"The nomination of a new Democratic candidate must be opened to a genuinely democratic process at an open convention," Williamson told ABC News in a statement.
"No one should simply be anointed to the position of nominee; all candidates must be heard and their agendas explored," Williamson said, seemingly referencing Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.
"Our party’s basic first principle is democracy," Williamson continued, adding, "We cannot save our democracy without practicing it ourselves."
"I look forward to taking my message to the American people, and convincing Democratic delegates, that I am the best candidate to take us to victory in November," Williamson said.