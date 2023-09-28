Democrats call Biden impeachment inquiry 'about nothing,' GOP chair struggles to keep control
Republicans say Americans 'demand accountability."
House Republicans on Thursday held the first public hearing of their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
The House Oversight Committee hearing, lasting more than six hours, was led by chairman James Comer.
Republicans say their inquiry is focused on whether Biden was involved in or benefitted from his family's foreign business dealings, among other issues. But so far, they have yet to release evidence that Biden profited from his son Hunter's business deals or was improperly influenced by them.
The White House has blasted the impeachment inquiry as "extreme politics at its worst."
Here are some headlines:
- Goldman: 'You bring in the fact witnesses and your case goes down the drain'
- Legal expert for Republicans says there is a basis for inquiry to go forward
- Comer struggles at times to manage contentious hearing
- Raskin decries 'impeachment hearing about nothing' in closing
- Comer says he will subpoena bank records 'today' in closing
Porter calls out McCarthy's prior remarks on impeachment inquiry 'legitimacy'
Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., made a point to highlight House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's past remarks regarding an impeachment inquiry.
"A veteran of several impeachments said an impeachment without a floor vote by the Congress would create a process completely devoid of any merit or legitimacy," Porter said.
She held up a poster featuring a photo of McCarthy and his quote, made over former President Donald Trump's 2019 impeachment inquiry.
"This House vote didn't happen," Porter continued. "We have not followed what the speaker himself, Mr. McCarthy, has said is the process that we should be following so that an impeachment inquiry would have merit or legitimacy. Which is something that I think all Americans on both sides of the aisle should expect investigations or inquiries like this to have."
Comer says he will subpoena bank records 'today' in closing
In closing remarks, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said he will subpoena bank records "today" while arguing that further investigation is needed into President Joe Biden's role in his family's business dealings.
"One of those steps is gaining insight into where the Biden's foreign money ended up, for what purposes," Comer said. "Today, I will subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden, James Biden and their affiliated companies."
Raskin decries 'impeachment hearing about nothing' in closing
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in his closing statement, claimed that everyone was making fun of what he called "this Seinfeld impeachment."
"An impeachment hearing about nothing, apparently, two days before the government is about to shut down," he said.
Raskin thanked the four witnesses for their time and testimony but criticized Republicans for refusing to call Rudolph Giuliani and his associate Lev Parnas to testify.
The congressman reiterated that there has been no direct evidence that would give weight to an impeachment.
"You don't impeach a president based on hypotheticals and obsolete conspiracy theories," he said.
Legal expert for Republicans says there is a basis for inquiry to go forward
While being questioned by Rep. Lauren Boebert R-Colo., law professor Jonathan Turley, a witness called by Republicans, responded when asked what is impeachable.
Turley said lawmakers can look at criminal codes that deal with bribery. At the same time, he reiterated that the laws are complex and there needs to be more investigating.
"I think that there's certainly a basis for this inquiry to go forward," he said. "My position is simply that this is early in an inquiry in terms of linking these which are still just allegations to the president."