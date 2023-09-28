Democrats call Biden impeachment inquiry 'about nothing,' GOP chair struggles to keep control

House Republicans on Thursday held the first public hearing of their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight Committee hearing, lasting more than six hours, was led by chairman James Comer.

Republicans say their inquiry is focused on whether Biden was involved in or benefitted from his family's foreign business dealings, among other issues. But so far, they have yet to release evidence that Biden profited from his son Hunter's business deals or was improperly influenced by them.

The White House has blasted the impeachment inquiry as "extreme politics at its worst."