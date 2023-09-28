Biden impeachment inquiry live updates: House Republicans hold 1st hearing

The hearing before the House Oversight Committee starts at 10 a.m ET.

House Republicans Thursday are holding the first public hearing of their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Republicans say the inquiry will focus on whether Biden was involved in or benefitted from his family's foreign business dealings, among other issues. So far, House Republicans have yet to release evidence that Biden profited from his son Hunter's business deals or was improperly influenced by them.

The White House has blasted the impeachment inquiry as "extreme politics at its worst."