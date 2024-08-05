Election 2024 updates: Harris interviewing top VP contenders Sunday, source says

Sen. JD Vance says he wears VP pick criticism as a 'badge of honor'

In a Fox News interview Sunday, Sen. JD Vance responded to criticism of him being picked as former President Donald Trump’s running mate, saying he takes it as a "badge of honor."

Republican vice-presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance speaks during a campaign rally, July 20, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Evan Vucci/AP

"All I can do is go out there and prosecute the case against Kamala Harris to remind people that things were more prosperous and more peaceful when Donald Trump was president," Vance said. "Look, I recognize there are a lot of folks even in the GOP establishment and certainly on the far left who don't like the fact that Donald Trump picked me, I actually take their criticism as a badge of honor."

Vance also hit back at Democrats who’ve called him "weird," calling it "a lot of projection."

"They can call me whatever they want to. The middle school taunts don't bother me," he said. "What offends me is what Kamala Harris has done to this country over three and a half years."

-ABC News' Lalee Ibssa, Soo Rin Kim, Kelsey Walsh and Hannah Demissie