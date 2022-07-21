Jan. 6 hearing live updates: Committee to focus on Trump's '187 minutes' of inaction

Kinzinger previews testimony about Trump watching Capitol attack on television

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., on Thursday morning teased snippets of depositions previewing testimony from Kayleigh McEnany, former press secretary; Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellog, then-national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence; Molly Michael, Trump's former executive assistant; and Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel at the time.

In the montage, the former White House officials recall how Trump was in the private dining room off the Oval Office watching television as the violence unfolded.

"To the best of my recollection, he was always in the dining room" McEnany said in her deposition.