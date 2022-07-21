LIVE UPDATES
Jan. 6 hearing live updates: Committee to focus on Trump's '187 minutes' of inaction
This is the committee's second prime-time hearing.
The focus of the House Jan. 6 committee's second prime-time hearing will be what it says was then-President Donald Trump's "187 minutes" of inaction -- from the time he left the rally at the Ellipse, then watching the attack on the U.S. Capitol from the White House until he finally called on his violent supporters to go home.
Here is how the hearing is unfolding:
Kinzinger previews testimony about Trump watching Capitol attack on television
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., on Thursday morning teased snippets of depositions previewing testimony from Kayleigh McEnany, former press secretary; Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellog, then-national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence; Molly Michael, Trump's former executive assistant; and Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel at the time.
In the montage, the former White House officials recall how Trump was in the private dining room off the Oval Office watching television as the violence unfolded.
"To the best of my recollection, he was always in the dining room" McEnany said in her deposition.
Reps. Kinzinger, Luria to lead hearing
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., will lead tonight's hearing.
Luria previously told "GMA 3" she and Kinzinger will analyze step-by-step the 187 minutes between Trump's speech at the Ellipse and his statement later that afternoon to the nation telling rioters to go home. The committee, she said, will provide the most detailed timeline yet of Trump's response to the insurrection.
"He didn't take the leadership role as the President of the United States, as the commander in chief," Luria said.
Former White House staffers to testify about resigning in protest
Two former White House aides are expected to testify before the committee on Thursday, sources previously confirmed to ABC News.
Those ex-staffers are Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary, and Matthew Pottinger, who was deputy national security adviser. Both resigned from their positions after the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
At the committee's June 16 hearing, a clip from Matthews' prior testimony was played in which she described what it was like on the White House press team as the insurrection unfolded. She said that Trump's tweet attacking then-Vice President Mike Pence during the attack "felt like he was pouring gasoline on the fire."