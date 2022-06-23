High drama as Jan. 6 hearing details Trump's effort to corrupt Justice Department

Previewing next hearing, chair calls Jan. 6 attack 'backup plan' in a 'political coup'

Summing up the hearing, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Trump continuing to push the lie of a stolen election and pressure his officials to break the law was "about protecting his very real power and very real fragile ego -- even if it required recklessly undermining our entire electoral system by wildly casting faceless doubt upon it."

"In short, he was willing to sacrifice our republic to prolong this presidency. I can imagine no more dishonorable act by a president," he said.

Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., closed by previewing the focus of hearings to come in July, calling the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol Trump's "backup plan of stopping the transfer of power" if he couldn't get away with a "political coup."

"We are going to show how Donald Trump tapped into the threat of violence, how he summoned a mob to Washington and how -- after corruption and political pressure failed to keep Donald Trump in office -- violence became the last option," he said.