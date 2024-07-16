RNC 2024 Day 2 updates: Nikki Haley to speak as GOP stresses Trump's 'unity' theme

Trump elevates an ally in JD Vance and sets the course of the GOP's future: ANALYSIS
Former President Donald Trump pick of Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice president is helping set the course of the Republican Party's future.
With the selection of Vance as his running mate, it give the first-term senator a massive platform to help steer the party at the end of a hypothetical Trump term in 2029 -- and even a leg up if he were to then seek the top job himself.
"Trump wants to make sure MAGA outlives him," said Dan Eberhart, a Trump donor, referencing the "Make America Great Again" mantra that the former president popularized. "I think that was a big part of the choice."
-ABC News' Tal Axelrod