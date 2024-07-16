RNC 2024 Day 2 updates: Nikki Haley to speak as GOP stresses Trump's 'unity' theme

Former Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump's most vocal critics, is blasting his selection of J.D. Vance as his pick for vice president in a post on X -- slamming his stance on the 2020 election and contrasting it with that of Trump's former running mate Mike Pence.

She said with Vance on the ticket, the Republican Party is no longer one of "Lincoln, Reagan or the Constitution."

"JD Vance has pledged he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t - overturn an election and illegally seize power. He says the president can ignore the rulings of our courts. He would capitulate to Russia and sacrifice the freedom of our allies in Ukraine. The Trump GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln, Reagan or the Constitution," Cheney wrote.

Her post quoted a earlier post she wrote in February in which she claimed "Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve."

"Yesterday, @JDVance1 claimed that Trump could defy rulings of the Supreme Court as President. Vance also admitted he would have done what VP Pence refused to do on January 6th—help Trump illegally seize power. That’s tyranny. Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve.," Cheney wrote then.

-ABC's Isabella Murray