Trump indictment live updates: Former president heads to federal court in Miami

Trump and his aide, who was also charged, are due in court at 3 p.m. ET.

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday after he was indicted in an investigation into his handling of classified documents.

Trump has been charged with 37 counts: 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information; one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

Trump has repeatedly denied any allegations of impropriety.