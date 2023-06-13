Trump court appearance live updates: Former president heads to federal court in Miami

Trump to appear in court at 3 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in federal court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He's accused of willfully retaining documents containing the nation's most sensitive secrets, including nuclear programs, after he left office, prosecutors said. He allegedly showed some of the documents to people on at least two occasions and then tried to obstruct the investigation into their whereabouts, prosecutors claim.

Trump denied any wrongdoing over the weekend, saying: "We did absolutely nothing wrong. Take a look at the Presidential Records Act. We did it by the book. Perfect."

Trump is expected to arrive at and depart from the Miami courthouse via secure private access points that would make it impossible for the public or journalists to see him.

Trump aide Walt Nauta, who was also charged in connection with his handling of government documents, is also due in court at 3 p.m.