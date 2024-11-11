President-elect Donald Trump has tapped former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies," Trump said in a statement. "He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way."



New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Congressman Lee Zeldin address supporters gathered for his election night event in New York City, Nov. 9, 2022. Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Zeldin, who also ran for New York governor against Andrew Cuomo in 2022, confirmed he had been offered the job via a post on X.

"It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator," he wrote. "We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water."

-ABC News' John Santucci, Rachel Scott and Katherine Faulders