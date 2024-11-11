Live

Trump transition live updates: Lee Zeldin picked to lead EPA

Zeldin is a former New York congressman and gubernatorial candidate.

ByMark Osborne and Meredith Deliso
Last Updated: November 11, 2024, 3:30 PM EST

After a sweeping victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Nov. 5, President-elect Donald Trump is now set to become just the second ever to serve nonconsecutive terms in office.

Trump has wasted no time in moving to assemble his team for a second term in the White House -- naming Susie Wiles as his chief of staff and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.N. ambassador, among other positions.

Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.

35 minutes ago

Lee Zeldin named to be EPA administrator

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies," Trump said in a statement. "He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way."

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Congressman Lee Zeldin address supporters gathered for his election night event in New York City, Nov. 9, 2022.
Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Zeldin, who also ran for New York governor against Andrew Cuomo in 2022, confirmed he had been offered the job via a post on X.

"It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator," he wrote. "We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water."

-ABC News' John Santucci, Rachel Scott and Katherine Faulders

1 hour ago

RFK Jr. suggests he'll gut NIH, replace 600 employees

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated over the weekend that he would fire 600 employees at the National Institutes of Health, replacing them with a new cohort of workers as he seeks to dramatically reshape America's health agencies.

Speaking at the Genius Network Annual Event in Scottsdale, Arizona, Kennedy described his role vetting people for Donald Trump's new administration.

"We need to act fast, and we want to have those people in place on Jan. 20, so that on Jan. 21, 600 people are going to walk into offices at NIH and 600 people are going to leave," Kennedy said, according to a video of his remarks posted on YouTube.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump at Macomb Community College on Nov. 1, 2024, in Warren, Michigan.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

-ABC News' Will McDuffie

1 hour ago

Trump expected to announce Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner and one of his senior advisers, will become his deputy chief of staff for policy, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

It's not clear when Trump plans to formally announce the job, the sources said.

Miller worked in the first Trump administration and played a key role in crafting immigration policies -- including those that resulted in thousands of families being separated at the border.

Stephen Miller, Campaign advisor of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally for former U.S. President Trump in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Nov. 3, 2024.
Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

-ABC News' Rachel Scott, John Santucci and Katherine Faulders

1 hour ago

Trump picks Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador

President-elect Donald Trump selected Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, multiple Trump officials told ABC News.

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement to ABC News.

Stefanik, a Republican congresswoman from New York's 21st District, was elected last week to her sixth term in the House. She will inherit a role Nikki Haley held for two years in the first Trump administration.

-ABC News' Rachel Scott, Katherine Faulders and John Santucci