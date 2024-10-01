Vance-Walz debate updates: VP candidates set for showdown in close presidential race

Sometimes, vice-presidential debates tend not to matter much and are quickly forgotten.

But tonight’s showdown in New York City could matter more than most given how close the presidential race is at the moment.

Many undecided voters – who could end up deciding the election – will get their first chance to hear at length from the Harris and Trump running mates.

The CBS News debate – where mics will be unmuted and the candidates will have to do their own fact-checking – starts at 9 p.m. ET.

The ABC network will carry the debate live with pre-debate coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET. ABC News Live will stream pre-debate coverage, the debate and post-debate analysis and ABC News Digital/538 will live blog during the debate with key takeaways afterward.