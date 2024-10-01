Live

Vance-Walz debate updates: VP candidates set for showdown in close presidential race

The matchup could have an impact on critical undecided voters.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, Meredith Deliso, Brittany Gaddy, and Tal Axelrod
Last Updated: October 1, 2024, 9:35 AM EDT

The vice-presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance could prove to be a major factor in the presidential election -- given how close the race is and its potential impact with undecided voters.

The 90-minute CBS News showdown starts at 9 p.m. ET in New York City. ABC News Digital will live blog throughout the day and evening, pre-debate coverage will air at 8 p.m. on the ABC network and stream on ABC News Live -- followed by the debate itself and post-debate analysis.

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing:
1 hour ago

Walz, Vance set for tight-race showdown

Sometimes, vice-presidential debates tend not to matter much and are quickly forgotten.

But tonight’s showdown in New York City could matter more than most given how close the presidential race is at the moment.

Many undecided voters – who could end up deciding the election – will get their first chance to hear at length from the Harris and Trump running mates.

The CBS News debate – where mics will be unmuted and the candidates will have to do their own fact-checking – starts at 9 p.m. ET.

The ABC network will carry the debate live with pre-debate coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET. ABC News Live will stream pre-debate coverage, the debate and post-debate analysis and ABC News Digital/538 will live blog during the debate with key takeaways afterward.

The CBS News 2024 Vice Presidential Debate set at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.
Michele Crowe/CBS News