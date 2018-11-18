After long recount, Gov. Rick Scott wins Florida Senate race

Nearly two weeks after Election Day, Republican Gov. Rick Scott has won Florida's Senate race.

Sitting Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson conceded to Scott Sunday afternoon, recording a YouTube video in which he acknowledged defeat.

Two rounds of recounting had ensued after Scott and Nelson were separated by just .15 percentage points after Election Day -- a narrow enough margin to trigger an automatic machine recount. With the race still close enough after Florida's first round of recounting concluded on Thursday, county election officials hand-examined a subset of votes since Friday, in some cases racing to meet the deadline.

Facing a noon deadline today, all counties finished counting in time, the Florida Dept. of State told ABC News

Scott still led Nelson by 10,033 votes -- a slightly narrower margin than the 12,603 by which he led after the first round of recounting finished.