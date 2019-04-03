Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot took home the victory in Chicago's mayoral race on Tuesday, making her the city's first African American female mayor, the Associated Press projected.

She had 74% of the vote with 66% of the precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 56-year-old political newcomer defeated Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, a 72-year-old former school teacher with nearly two decades of experience in public office.

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford) In this March 24, 2019 photo, Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot participates in a candidate forum sponsored by One Chicago For All Alliance at Daley College in Chicago. Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle, left, are competing to make history by becoming the city's first black, female mayor. On issues their positions are similar. But their resumes are not, and that may make all the difference when voters pick a new mayor on Tuesday.

The two Democrats took the lead in a crowded field of 14 candidates in the February general election to succeed two-term Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Emanuel was not seeking re-election.

Lightfoot, also slated to become the city's first openly gay mayor, will be sworn in May 20. She campaigned on a promise to be a voice for low-income and working-class people if elected.

(The Associated Press) Supporters at mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot's election night rally at the Hilton Chicago cheer as poll numbers trickle in, showing Lightfoot in the lead against Toni Preckwinkle in the Chicago mayoral election, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

She spoke about her enthusiasm a few hours before the polls closed on Tuesday, saying "it would be a very big deal to beat the machine.”

"This campaign has been an incredible journey. We started out as underdogs, but our message of change resonated across the city. And today we have the chance to make history," Lightfoot said in a statement. "The energy and enthusiasm across the city has been incredible today."

The energy and enthusiasm across the city has been incredible today. We have less than 4 hours left until the polls close, so make sure to make your voice heard!https://t.co/Z8UPx0t5ip #TeamLightfoot #LightfootGOTV pic.twitter.com/X0VCyunEXC — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) April 2, 2019

Lightfoot has also vowed to bring change from the political status quo and end corruption in the city.

"What we have heard from people is that they are really, really sick and tired of the same old, same old and want to break away from the past and I think that they view me as a change candidate, so I'm excited about that," Lightfoot told reporters outside of the polling station in the 35th Ward where she lives. "This has been the most wondrous journey of my life. There's no question about it. You try to plot the course."