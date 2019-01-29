Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti passes on 2020 presidential bid

Eric Garcetti, the 47-year-old Mayor of Los Angeles, announced Tuesday that he will not seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

"This is where I want to be," Garcetti said at a press conference at Los Angeles City Hall. "I have decided not to throw my hat in the ring for President in 2020."

He added, "This is not an easy decision given the extraordinary time we live in."

I am so excited to finish the work that we have begun here in Los Angeles. So I have decided not to throw my hat into the race for president in 2020. (4/4) EG — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) January 30, 2019

Garcetti also said he felt "even more sincere" in his decision after seeing the crop of candidates who have already announced their candidacies, including his fellow Californian, Sen. Kamala Harris.

"First of all let me say how excited I am for Kamala," Garcetti said, adding that Harris personally called him to say she was running.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

The mayor of America's second most-populous city, Garcetti had been one of the most active potential Democratic candidates over the past year, making trips to the critical early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

At a press conference last week in the nation's capital, Garcetti told reporters to "stay tuned" on a possible presidential announcement, but that his mind had been preoccupied with ending the Los Angeles teachers strike. It finally came to a conclusion earlier this month after the teachers union and city officials reached an agreement.

While he is now officially declining to run, Garcetti said he believes nominating a candidate without ties to Washington could be an asset for Democrats in 2020.

"Right now Americans that live in the real America bring a perspective that is different," Garcetti said last week at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington. "It's not about sending tweets. A victory is not about how many likes you get, a victory is paving a street, opening a factory, is getting real things done."

Of the major Democratic candidates that have either announced presidential bids or have taken steps towards one, South Bend, Indiana's Pete Buttigieg is currently the only mayor in the race.

Other current and former mayors thought to be mulling presidential bids include New York City's Bill de Blasio and Michael Bloomberg and New Orleans' Mitch Landrieu.