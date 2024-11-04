Louisiana 2024 live election results

Louisianans head to the polls on Nov. 5 to vote in the presidential race as well as several down-ballot contests.

The state has eight electoral votes.Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET.

Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. Sharon Ball/Adobe Stock

State Significance

The Democratic presidential candidate has not won in Louisiana since Bill Clinton in 1996, and former President Donald Trump triumphed there in 2020 by roughly 18 points.

None of Louisiana’s six congressional races are expected to be competitive.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.